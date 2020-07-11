The head of VMRO-DPMNE’s list in the fourth electoral district, Aleksandar Nikolski, shared a video on Facebook where he says that his rival in the elections was a man who uses people and hangs them out to dry and makes the small fish we held accountable for him, so that he may be protected.

My rival is a man who steals wherever he goes. My rival is a man who lies wherever he goes. My rival is a man who appoints directors of public institutions who put money in a bag. My rival is a man who organized a racket in the Republic of Macedonia and is at the top of the pyramid, “capo di tutti i capi” of all criminals in this country and who organized many businessmen to be extorted money amounting to over 20 million euros, Nikoloski said.

Nikoloski also points out that his rival was the man who changed the name of this country, introduced bilingualism and traded with history.