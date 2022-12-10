VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski met with Prilep Mayor Borce Jovceski to discuss priorities for the local government. Nikoloski said that the city will have no unpaved streets after 2023, but also warned that the SDSM led Government is obstructing the funding of VMRO led municipalities.

Over 45 streets are being paved and there will be no street or alley covered with mud soon. The city is also working on major roundabouts and on the entrances to the city. This is being done with their own funds but the city also wants to issue a bond of up to five million EUR to settle some of the larger pending projects. Therefore I call on the Government, on the SDSM – DUI coalition, to overcome their vanity and to remember that there are people living in the cities they lost in last years’ elections, Nikoloski said, adding that the Government is trying to block the issuing of a municipal bond in another VMRO led city – Stip.