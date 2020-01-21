Since SDSM is in power, Macedonian customs and police have not seized even a single gram of cocaine, said VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski on TV Alfa’s morning show, adding that precisely because of that if SDSM wins the elections, though it is impossible, then Macedonia will be a highly corrupt country.

First of all, it is the citizens who will decide who will win the elections. I am deeply convinced that VMRO-DPMNE will score a serious landslide victory. A victory that, as I said at the beginning of this conversation, will also address larger issues. However, if this is not the will of the citizens, they should be aware that Macedonia is now practically in a high phase of a corrupt state. If Zoran Zaev wins, it will be a highly corrupt state in which a normal person will not be able to function unless they are part of a criminal cartel, Nikoloski said.

Nikoloski added that in that case people would be divided into two parts, one part would become criminals and the other part would be citizens who will leave Macedonia.