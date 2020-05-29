VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski believes that the state of emergency should be extended because the rise in the number of infections is worrying. According to him, it is necessary to perform a larger number of tests. He says that Minister Culev and the people should not be blamed for the government’s poor measures. Moreover, Nikoloski said it is unserious to talk about elections in such conditions.

As his plan for snap elections at the cost of human lives is failng, Culev is to blame, the people are to blame. In essence, Zaev is to blame. Today we see an organized attack on the people, which is an inadmissible escape from responsibility. The attempt to shift the responsibility to VMRO-DPMNE is ridiculous, Nikoloski said Friday on the “360 degrees” show.