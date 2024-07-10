The agreement with “Bechtel and Enka” for the construction of highway sections on Corridors 8 and 10-d is classified as a state secret and requires the consent of both parties to be published. Our main goal is to get as many kilometers as possible from that contract, says Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs and Minister of Transport Aleksandar Nikoloski. He mentioned that he had a meeting with representatives of the consortium and emphasized the need to declassify the contract.

According to Nikoloski, what is more important is what the country can gain from the agreement—specifically, securing more kilometers of highway than initially signed. When asked if any crimes were found in this project, for which the previous government was accused, Nikoloski said the State Audit Office has a report on the matter that was completed before he became a minister. Now, the Prosecutor’s Office needs to review it.

Regarding the excavation in Prilepsko, it is the responsibility of the contractor. Nikoloski stated that they need to find the most suitable solution for sourcing the raw materials needed for the highway, as it is not the government’s responsibility.