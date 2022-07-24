The Vice-President of VMRO-DPMNE, Aleksandar Nikoloski, in the past few days participated in the largest political summer camp in Europe – the Bálványos Free Summer University and Student Camp, which is traditionally held in Transylvania for the 31st time.

He briefly shared his impressions from the camp on social networks.

Bálványos, a university and student camp, is the largest political camp in Europe, an interesting concept, many young people, many topics, wonderful energy, Nikoloski wrote on Facebook.

During his address at the camp, Nikoloski referred to the Bulgarian veto on Macedonia, their demands, as well as the French proposal.