VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski clarified that the newly adopted bill for legalization of unlawful builds will only apply to homes, and not to commercial real-estate. VMRO largely supported the law in Parliament, along with the ruling coalition, but it caused some concerns in the public as it is the second such amnesty in a decade.

VMRO-DPMNE has supported this process for a long time. Much of the construction in Macedonia was conducted in an unplanned manner. In the 1990ies there were no spatial plans being made. The people need to legalize what they have built. This law will not apply to hotels or apartment buildings made for profit. It will only apply to actual homes, Nikoloski said.