VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski expressed his gratitude to the Slovenian Government for the planeload of medical assistance that was delivered today. The aid was sent after a direct communication between VMRO Presdient Hristijan Mickoski and newly elected Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa.

Our huge gratitude to our friends in Slovenia! VMRO-DPMNE is helping Macedonia even from the opposition. SDS in Slovenia is our sister party and Janez Jansa is a great friend of our country, Nikoloski said.