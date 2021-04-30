Pendarovski’s job is to bring money and JOBS, and not to return with empty phrases from Brussels! The job of a president of a country with 2 million citizens is to bring NEW JOBS and money, not to travel to Brussels and return with NOTHING. The question is what is the economic benefit for the Macedonian citizens from his visit. THE BENEFIT IS ZERO. In the end, this is how policies are measured. Policies are measured by whether or not you have a better life. A better life means getting on a train at a Skopje train station and arrive in Thessaloniki in an hour and a half, the vice president of VMRO-DPMNE, Aleksandar Nikoloski. writes on Facebook.