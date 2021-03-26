VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski called on the Government to urgently postpone the census, which Zaev wants to begin next week.

It was reported that four census instructors are positive to the virus. I wish them good health and speedy recovery. But we were WARNING about this. The danger that ALL census takers contract the virus is enormous. They will spread the virus around. We need to POSTPONE THE CENSUS RIGHT NOW!, Nikoloski said.

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev insists that the census takes place anyway, under pressure from the Albanian coalition partners his Government depends on. Yesterday VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski said that he will not allow a census team in his home unless they are vaccinated.