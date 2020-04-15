VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski accused the Government of failing to control the spike in coronavirus cases ijn Prilep, which along with Kumanovo and the Labuniste area of Struga, are currently the worst hit areas in Macedonia.

The situation in Prilep is unfortunately not good. Testing is running late, there is no mass testing of the population and the doctors and nurses and there is not a single respirator in the city. Two families lost loved ones and it is clear that the lessons of Debar and Kumanovo have not been learnt, Nikoloski said.

He said that citizens wait for 5 to 7 days to receive their results even if they qualify for coronavirus testing. He urged that near-by Bitola also receives additional resources to prepare for a possible spread of the disease.