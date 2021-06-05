Answering a reporter’s question about the decision to release Dragi Raskovski from detention and place him under house arrest, VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski said that this decision is a confirmation that the institutions are captured and that they are pressured by Zoran Zaev.

Namely, following information among the public that Dragi Raskovski was ready to speak about the crimes of Zoran and Vice Zaev, and having in mind that he knows all of them because he is a man of trust and one of their closest associates, two things happened , first, Zoran Zaev put public pressure on the prosecution in an interview with the Fokus weekly, in which he clearly stated that he did not agree with the decision of the prosecution and thought that Dragi Raskovski was innocent, which is a scandal because the Prime Minister as the holder of executive power must not interfere in the legislature and the judiciary, in this case he is interfering in the judiciary, and the second thing that happened as a result of that pressure, yesterday Dragi Raskovski was released, which only says that Zoran Zaev has completely captured the judiciary and the prosecution and that in Macedonia there is no independent judiciary and prosecution, but there is a pressed judiciary and prosecution that will one day testify to the pressure that Zoran Zaev put on them, and he will be held accountable, stressed Nikoloski.