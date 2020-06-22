VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski dismissed the demand from the DUI party that the next Prime Minister of Macedonia will have to be an ethnic Albanian. A day after VMRO leader Hristijan Mickoski dismissed the request saying that Macedonians won’t be made second class citizens, Nikoloski said that Mickoski is the party’s’ candidate for Prime Minister.

VMRO-DPMNE will win the elections and we already have our candidate for Prime Minister. The DUI request is unacceptable for us. We expect to win convincingly so that there is no dispute over who will be the next Prime Minister. That is Hristijan Mickoski. The DUI request is made for propaganda purposes and it is not acceptable for us now, or in the future, Nikoloski said.

He added that SDSM and DUI have abused the Government for criminal activities as well as for undermining the Macedonian national identity.