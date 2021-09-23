In an interview with TV Alfa regarding the robbery in the healthcare and the inappropriate minister who does not want to resign, the Vice President of VMRO-DPMNE and MP, Aleksandar Nikoloski said that Filipce signed two contracts this summer with two pharmaceutical distributors in the amount of 30 million euros, which speaks of the robbery in the healthcare, and for comparison in Serbia for the same amount an entire Clinical Center was constructed.

Nikoloski stressed that only these two contracts are sufficient evidence for the robbery that is happening to the Macedonian health care in times of corona crisis and in times when patients buy their own medicines, spend thousands of euros in private hospitals, and those who do not have money are being hospitalized in modular hospitals that are inadequate and that burn in two minutes, because the company of Koco Angjusev, the former Deputy Prime Minister, made them inadequate.