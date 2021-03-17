The Vice President of VMRO-DPMNE, Aleksandar Nikoloski, commented on the decisions of senior government officials, Dragi Raskovski and Ljupco Nikolovski to go on vacation in luxury travel destinations at a time when the country is facing an increasingly severe epidemic situation that takes dozens of lives every day.

SURREALISM! There’s no other expression! These are laughing and SPITTING IN THE FACE of over 3,300 families who lost a loved one in the battle against the coronavirus and over 113, 000 who got infected. RESIGNATIONS!, commented Nikoloski.