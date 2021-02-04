Announcements from Zaev and Pendarovski that they are willing to postpone the 2021 census proves that the process is not well prepared and falls short of the European standards, said VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski. The opposition party demanded that the census is postponed, because of the coronavirus, but also that it is used to count only actual residents, and not emigrants – which is a key demand from the ethnic Albanian parties which Zaev and Pendarovski accepted.

As of earlier this week, first President Pendarovski and then Prime Minister Zaev said that the census could be postponed by a month or two, from the planned start in April.