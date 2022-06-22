Within the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, I had numerous meetings where I discussed the positions of Macedonia. But I also warn of the attempts made by Bulgaria to dispute the Macedonian people, the Macedonian language and the Macedonian identity by abusing its position as an EU member state and using the right of veto, Aleksandat Nikoloski, Vice President of VMRO -DPMNE said in a video address.

I must admit that what worries me in these conversations is that many interlocutors ask how it is possible for the Macedonian Government to accept a proposal that is extremely harmful to Macedonia. Which is the best proof that the Government of SDSM and DUI, the Government of Kovacevski gave consent for the last proposal which directly denies the uniqueness of the Macedonian people, the Macedonian language and erases history and practically means Bulgarianization of Macedonia. It means that Macedonia will not start negotiations with the EU and will not become an EU member until it is fully Bulgarianized. If that does not happen, Macedonia will never become an EU member. The presentation of such a proposal by a very serious country like France cannot pass without the knowledge and consent of both the Government of Bulgaria and the Government of Macedonia. And that is why the silence of the Government of SDSM and DUI regarding the latest proposal is extremely worrying, which only confirms what I heard these days in Strasbourg, and that is that the Government unfortunately approved this proposal. I call on them to come out publicly and present their position on the proposal, to reject the proposal because it is extremely harmful for Macedonia and above all for the Macedonians as a dominant people in Macedonia, and thus protect the Macedonian national interests. Because if this proposal is accepted, this proposal leads to the destruction of Macedonia as we know it. This proposal is a debacle for Macedonian diplomacy. And this proposal means nothing more than fully meeting Bulgaria’s demands. That is why it should be rejected. Regarding the stories that Macedonia will start negotiations with the EU, they are again incorrect because the proposal clearly states that they cannot start negotiations until the Constitution of Macedonia is changed, which requires a two-thirds majority. We clearly say as VMRO-DPMNE that we will not accept and support such a harmful proposal and that we will always defend Macedonia and the interests of the Macedonian people, said Nikoloski.

