We are the first country to have so-called two intergovernmental conferences, because according to EU rules you start negotiations with an intergovernmental conference, in our case there was a photo shoot a few days ago and when we change the Constitution and say that Bulgarians are the founders of our country, which of course we are opposing to and will not do it, then we will start accession negotiations, then we can start the negotiations, without any guarantee that we will ever finish them, VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski said during his address at the “Bálványos” summer camp in Romania.

Why am I saying all this? Because this creates great frustration, a lot of polarization and division of people and completely destroys trust in the European Union and destroys any hope that there is a fair game that puts the country and the region in a very difficult position because now our neighbors say as soon as you do this with Macedonia, why should we do something else, they have done everything, humiliated themselves and still cannot progress.