During his Kanal 5 TV interview this evening, VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski discussed the publication of audio tapes aimed against opposition leader Hristijan Mickoski. The move is likely an attempt to divert attention from the bomb-shell testimony at the Racket trial given by Bojan Jovanovski – Boki 13, who directly implicated SDSM party leader Zoran Zaev in the scandal.

I expect such attacks from SDSM to continue, on a daily basis. Their main problem is that VMRO-DPMNE has a leadership that is spotless and there is nothing to attack us with. That is the main difference between us and them, Nikoloski said.

Nikoloski pointed to the criminal cases initiated against him by both Zoran Zaev and his brother Vice, after he revealed evidence about their involvement in extortion, and about the inexplicable expansion of the Zaev family businesses once Zoran Zaev was installed as Prime Minister.