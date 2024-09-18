In an Alfa TV interview, Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski accused the opposition SDSM party of whipping up hysteria over the dispute with Bulgaria. Nikoloski was speaking after the snub President Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova experienced in her visit to Bulgaria, where President Rumen Radev welcomed her without the Macedonian flag on display.

The elections were on May 8th of this year, not 10 years ago. The people know full well why they voted for VMRO-DPMNE and why they support VMRO-DPMNE. Those who were selling out our country to Bulgaria, who accepted the French Proposal that humiliated Macedonia, are not telling tales of patriotism and appear ridiculous before the citizens, Nikoloski said.

He accused the opposition of not even giving the Government the customary first 100 days to start working. “They are criticizing us from day one as if the elections were even and we forced our way to power, instead of the two-thirds majority that we hold, the largest majority that any Government has had in Macedonia”, Nikoloski added, accusing SDSM, media outlets and NGO groups close to the party of driving this narrative.