Sometime in 2017, when SDSM took power in a narrow circle of the governing structure, a master plan was created to close VMRO-DPMNE, whose ultimate goal was a ban on political action of VMRO-DPMNE as a political party and top figures in the party, Aleksandar Nikoloski, Vice President of VMRO-DPMNE said in an interview with TV Alfa on Monday.

This simply means that the party does not exist with a court decision and in addition those who are most active in the party must also not act politically for a period of 2 years. Then I made it public in a TV duel with Radmila Sekerinska and said that there is such a master plan, deliberately so that I can to burst the balloon and to divert attention further to see what the intention of the government is. So they did not intend to compete with us in the elections, but they intended to close the party, he added.

Nikoloski emphasized that he spoke publicly about that master plan by the SDSM government and that it contained two aspects, one for intruding structures in VMRO-DPMNE that would cause problems for the party, and the second aspect to prove that the party was illegally funded and on that basis in accordance with the law to ban political activity of VMRO-DPMNE and the top political figures in VMRO-DPMNE.

The main reason why the master plan for shutting down VMRO-DPMNE failed, Nikoloski explains, is the “Racket” affair, ie the fact that the special prosecutor Katica Janeva was caught with a bribe, ie. abusing her official position.