VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski said that the Parliament is already dissolved and there is no constitutional option to have it re-called. VMRO-DPMNE rejects the attempt by the ruling SDSM party to re-call the Parliament, which was made yesterday, saying that setting a date for elections now, during the epidemic, is not possible.

This is inhuman behavior from SDSM. If they decide to try and violate the Constitution again and if they disregard the health and economic well-being of our citizens VMRO-DPMNE will agree on a course of action that will be constitutional, Nikoloski said.

It is expected that SDSM will try to recall the Parliament in order to quickly set a new date for elections, before the epidemic has been resolved, in order to have the vote before the full brunt of the SDSM’s mishandling of the crisis has been felt – a proposal that is already dubbed the “corona elections” in the public.