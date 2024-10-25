Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski announced that six destinations will be added to the Skopje and Ohrid airports with budget companies.

Fly Dubai will link Skopje to Dubai twice a week starting in June 2025. The popular destination of Barcelona will be covered three times a week. Lyon and Stuttgart will be newly added to the direct links to Skopje, with three flights a week and Basel will be linked to Ohrid twice a week. Also, Ohrid will get a direct flight to Istanbul, through Turkish Airlines.

Nikoloski said that the Government is preparing a second round of contracts that will add new lines to both Skopje and Ohrid airports.