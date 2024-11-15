The previous management of the Macedonian Post Office was planning to rent out its central office in the Skopje Railway Station to be used as a cabaret style night club, said Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski.

The review of the Post Office showed that the management was hiking its own salaries, while the workers had to wait for their salaries. The central office space was about to be rented out for a restaurant and cabaret. It’s good that the audit bureau gave us their findings. We need to determine accountability from those who worked unlawfully, Nikoloski said.

Nikoloski added that the current Government plans to turn the large and little used office space into a multi-media center.