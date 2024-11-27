The Soros Foundation enters the SDSM party through the front door, said Deputy Prime Minister and Transportation Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski, after SDSM appointed Fani Karanfilovska – Panovska as its deputy leader. Karanfilovska was head of the Soros Foundation for Macedonia between 2015 and 2023, after replacing Vladimir Milcin, who led the highly politicized foundation since its founding.

We have not seen a more open entry of Soros into a political party so far. It’s an interesting phenomenon. And it is a problem, because it oversteps clear dividing lines in our society. There is a role for hte political parties, there is a role for the media, and a role for the non-governmental organizations. But now we see that SDSM wants to create a symbiosis of the three, which is an unprincipled action. But we are ready to compete with them. We inflicted a historic defeat on them, with the best result for a political party from the opposition, and they had the worst historic result, with just 18 seats in Parliament. And I’m sure we will defeat them in the local elections, Nikoloski said in a Sitel TV interview.