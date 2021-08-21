The high level of crime and corruption generated by the Zaev regime is evident in international report, said VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski, pointing to the index of economic freedoms prepared by the Heritage Foundation.

Under the Zaev Government, the country is sinking in incompetence, crime, corruption and divisions. This is not just VMRO-DPMNE saying it, it includes international organizations such as the respectable Heritage Foundation which ranks Macedonia five places down in its 2021 report. Macedonia dropped from the 41st to the 46th place in the world, Nikoloski said

The Zaev regime inherited an excellent rating from the Gruevski Government, owing to the tax and regulation cutting reforms initiated after 2006, but since 2017 the situation continues to deteriorate year after year.