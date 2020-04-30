VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski warned that 20 percent of all Covid-19 patients are medical personnel, who got infected because of the appaling lack of protective equipment.

We all saw how the Government mishandled the crisis, having medical professionals make their own maks out of nylon bags. They were given googles used by welders. We demanded that the Government urgently purchases protective equipment, but they failed to do so. The first medical protective suits that were used here came as a donation from Hungary, Nikoloski said during a TV appearance yesterday.

VMRO-DPMNE asked its sister parties, Fidesz in Hungary and SDS in Slovenia, and they provided the first batches of medical assistance to Macedonia, including 5.000 full medical suits from Hungary. Nikoloski said that the party is in talks with Austria, which is due to send a shipment.