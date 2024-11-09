During a visit to Veles, Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski said that the Government has invested about five million EUR in local infrastructure, including a new road access to the city and local roads.

Through the plan to support the local municipalities, Veles will receive additional 2.2 million EUR. On top of this, the residential building meant for socially endangered families and additional projects, Nikoloski said during a joint visit with Prime Miniter Hristijan Mickoski.