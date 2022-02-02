The opposition is giving up on the guarantee mechanism of a technical, Przino Government, because we believe that 100 days is too long to organize elections, it slows many processes down, said VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski. The party is proposing that the broad Government rule, introduced on SDSM request in 2015, is scrapped to allow for faster early elections, in a period of 45 to 60 days.

We see that SDSM is trying to avoid this solution because they are afraid of early elections. The polls show that the support for VMRO-DPMNE is rapidly growing and at the coming elections, which I’m sure will be early elections, we will have high turnout and a clear breakdown in favor of the opposition, Nikoloski said during his TV21 interview.