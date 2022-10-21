The government is duplicitous in the whole matter with the Bulgarian associations. In the announcement of the session that started on Monday, I said that the government is not honest in the relationship, because it did not put the law on associations and foundations as the first item on the agenda, but as item 20. At that session, only one point has been closed so far and there are 19 more until it arrives, said Aleksandar Nikoloski, vice president of VMRO-DPMNE, in an interview with TV Alfa.

He emphasizes that the government is procrastinating the whole thing because it obviously has an agreement with Bulgaria.