VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski informed that the Kovacevski Government refused an offer from the opposition party, to put them in touch with companies that can offer natural gas at a far lower price. According to Nikoloski, the Government is purchasing gas at the price of up to 1,950 EUR per 1,000 cubic meters, even though it had an offer of just 850 EUR.

I can’t accept that someone is offering to help, and the offer is left unanswered. At this moment we are in a situation that we don’t know if there will be gas after January 1st. The main gas supplier said that they will stop operations in the next year. The average price in 2022 was 1,569 EUR and it got up to 1,950 EUR. And the offer of gas for 850 EUR was not accepted, the people who made the offer were played, appointments were canceled and they had counter-offers that would involve cuts for involved individuals, Nikoloski said during a TV interview.