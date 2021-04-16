Aleksandar Nikoloski MP and Vice President of VMRO-DPMNE said on social networks that the government through Xhaferi’s “theater” wants to delay the adoption of the fifth set of measures because, as he says, the budget does not have enough funds to implement it.

The government, through Talat Xhaferi, is obstructing the adoption of laws that will provide financial support to those most affected by the corona crisis. The truth is that they have NO MONEY so they do this in Parliament. They do not want the laws to pass because they do not have the money to pay the citizens. THEY STOLE THEM !, Nikoloski comments on social networks.