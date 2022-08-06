VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski pointed out that the SDSM government in Macedonia in just 4 and a half years destroyed everything that generations had created by signing harmful agreements contrary to national and state interests.

And if someone thinks it’s impossible, it’s possible, and in addition to that they steal everything they can, said Aleksandar Nikoloski in an interview with TV Alfa.

Regarding the French proposal, Nikoloski believes that the acceptance of the Bulgarian demands by the government of SDSM and Kovacevski actually means Bulgarianization, stressing that for all the other countries negotiating with the European Union they must fulfill three criteria, only for Macedonia there is a fourth criterion and these are the bilateral agreements with Bulgaria and Greece.

As regards the inclusion of the Bulgarians in the Macedonian constitution, Nikoloski said that the very inclusion of the Bulgarians is controversial because they deny the existence of the Macedonian national identity, and demand to be included as the founders of the Macedonian state.