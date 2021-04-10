VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski warned that the growing scandal revealing Zaev regime’s links to regional mafia organizations will damage Macedonia’s EU accession prospects.

This scandal will certainly influence our European path. For three years, passports were issued to criminals and the authorities did not react in any way. This alone proves that the Government was involved in the process. This is not how a European country is supposed to operate, Nikoloski said.