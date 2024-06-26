Projections for the long delayed railroad to Bulgaria ran up to 560 million EUR, making it the most expensive railroad per kilometer in the world, said newly appointed Transportation Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski today.

He said that this sum was earmarked for just 22.4 kilometres of track, and to make matters worse, the plan was to route the line through the city of Kriva Palanka, demolishing a dozen homes, and to end it in a tunnel with no exit.

The original price was 340 million EUR, and it inflated by 220 million. The procedure was conducted during the elections, even though it was clear that elections will take place. The project provides for a tunnel on the Macedonian side but their is no project for the exit on the Bulgarian side. It’s not even clear whether this type of a tunnel is possible on their side, said Nikoloski in his first press conference after assuming office.

He also expressed hope that the Chinese Sinohydro company will complete another long delayed project – the highway from Kicevo to Ohrid – by the end of 2026. Additionally, Nikoloski called on state prosecutors to investigate the work of the State Roads utility company.