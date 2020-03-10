The renewal of Macedonia begins with the 4th electoral district, said VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski, who leads the opposition party list in the south-east and will face SDSM party leader Zoran Zaev.
We will make this area of Macedonia the most desirable part to live in. With my personal credibility, with a list of people with no baggage, with the strong support of VMRO-DPMNE and our coalition partners, we will defeat Zoran Zaev on his home turf, Nikoloski said.
Comments are closed for this post.