Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski accused the Zaev regime of using the secret service to spy on the opposition and discredit its leaders. Nikoloski said that new revelations will be made soon.

We were followed, along with members of our families. Journalists were paid by the secret service to malign us, reports were forged and sent to select foreign entities. A set of people were stigmatized in the public, and among our strategic partners, with the goal of eliminating them, Nikoloski said in a Kanal 5 TV interview.