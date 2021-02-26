Commenting on today’s sentencing of the former secret police chief Saso Mijalkov, VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski, told Alfa TV that this decision reflects the strong reaction of the people.

A strong reaction led to things getting a little out of control for Zaev, for him not be able to fully realize what he agreed and negotiated. We saw a decision that is not under his full pressure, but is more under positive public pressure, said Nikoloski.

He also said that the verdict of the other persons involved this case was unfortunate, because they were abused and were collateral damage.