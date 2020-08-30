In his comments aimed at the proposed SDSM – DUI led Government, Aleksandar Nikoloski from VMRO-DPMNE said that he has zero expectations that we will see fight against corruption, given the track record of the previous Government led by these two parties.

If they didn’t fight corruption in the past three years, why would they begin now? They need to begin the fight with themselves, Nikoloski said.

The conservative member of Parliament pointed to the numerous corruption and criminal scandals involving the first Zaev Government, that included a scandalous collapse of the Special Prosecutor’s Office, which was itself revealed as a nexus of racketeering and extortion.

Nikoloski also said that the public should not expect any public investments, given the dismal record of the previous Government in this regard, with no investment in highways, hospitals or railways.