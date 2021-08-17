I would like to dedicate today’s press conference to the failed attempt to change the Electoral Code, something on which we have invested a lot of effort and energy over a long period of time. We refrain from sharing the views of VMRO-DPMNE because we respected the gentleman agreement that existed between the political parties within the Parliament not to disclose details to the public during the talks, said VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski.

But having in mind, he added, that many details were presented to the public and VMRO-DPMNE was practically the only political party that respects this word, we would like to present our positions.

We consider it extremely problematic that the local elections in October this year will be the first elections to be held in Macedonia without making changes to the Electoral Code by consensus between all political parties in accordance with the OSCE/ODIHR recommendations, he said.

Nikoloski says that it is detrimental to Macedonian democracy and calls into question the credibility of the election process as well as its legality and legitimacy.