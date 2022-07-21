At the invitation of the Foundation for Minorities “Pro Minoritate”, the vice-president of VMRO-DPMNE Aleksandar Nikoloski will address the largest summer camp in Europe – “The Bálványos Free Summer University and Student Camp, which is being held this year for the 31st time traditionally in Transylvania – Romania after a break since two years due to the corona pandemic. A large number of prominent politicians from all over the world, serious think tank organizations, journalists, professors of renowned international universities and activists in all fields of society are participating in this camp.

At the camp, Nikoloski is set to deliver an address on the topic “The integration of the Western Balkans – an endless process?”, where, in addition to Nikoloski, Gabor Berczeli – director of the Robert Schuman Foundation, László Orlos, executive director of the non-profit organization “Western Balkans – Green Center” and analyst Istvan Shakali will also address the topic.

Viktor Orbán, the Prime Minister of Hungary, Barbara Kolm from Austria, Vice President of the National Bank of Austria, John Fund, a Fox News journalist from America, Diederik Boomsma, a writer and adviser in Amsterdam, Professor Kaplan Jeffrey from America, Mihaly Varga, Hungary’s Minister of Finance of Hungary, Judit Varga Hungary’s Minister of Justice, Istvan Nagy Hungary’s Minister of Agriculture, as well as numerous other influential politicians from the region and the world.