A VMRO-DPMNE delegation composed of Vice-President Aleksandar Nikoloski, Executive Committee member Vlatko Gjorcev and International Secretary Timco Mucunski will attend the first European People’s Party Political Assembly in 2020.

The Political Assembly will put primary focus on the internal processes in the party as well as the situation in the post-Brexit European Union. Representatives of the most powerful political family in the EU are expected to address the future of the enlargement process as well. As part of the visit, the VMRO-DPMNE delegation will meet with EPP leaders and members of the European Parliament, reads his post on Facebook.