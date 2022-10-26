The Vice-President of VMRO-DPMNE, Aleksandar Nikoloski, will participate in a series of events in Brussels in the next 3 days dedicated to the situation in Europe with two main focuses – “Changes in times of crisis, a new social contract for a new era” and “The European democratic problem”. The events are organized by the European Union and the well-known think tank organization “Friends of Europe”, which chose Nikoloski as part of the so-called “40 under 40” program where Nikoloski is in the company of the most influential 40 people under 40 from Europe who have a strong influence in social developments, political processes in Europe, business, media, and the civil sector.

In the next 3 days, the largest annual event is taking place in Brussels, where a discussion is planned with a large number of politicians, prime ministers, EU commissioners, MEPs, and members of national parliaments, professors from world-renowned universities, non-governmental organizations, civil rights activists, journalists. More than 200 participants are taking part. The event starts with a gala dinner, continues with two days of intensive work that will be broadcast live in over 40 countries, and whose main goal is to define policies that the EU will implement in the coming years. At this year’s event, it is planned to discuss the situation in Europe and the challenges Europe is facing in the new era, as well as transition and changes in crisis conditions, and it is also planned to exchange ideas and views between the participants and create new policies that they will improve the lives of citizens.

Within the framework of the program, Nikoloski is expected to discuss and meet with a number of influential politicians from Europe such as the Deputy Prime Minister of Belgium Petra De Sutter, the Vice President of the European Commission Dubravka Suica, the European Commissioners Elisa Ferreira and Maria Gabriel, the President of the Industry Committee of the European Parliament Cristian Busoi, Deputy Prime Minister of Spain and Minister of Economy and Digital Transformation Nadja Calvino, former President of Lithuania Dalia Grybauskaite, Klaus Welle Secretary General of the European Parliament, Yulia Sviridenko First Vice President of the Government of Ukraine and many other top politicians and social figures stakeholders from all over Europe.

Within the framework of the visit to Brussels, Nikoloski will give his contribution and views on where Macedonia and VMRO-DPMNE see Europe in the coming period, he will emphasize the need to start negotiations for membership with the EU without delay, protection of the Macedonian language and Macedonian identity, as and fighting corruption and introducing a functional rule of law system.