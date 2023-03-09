Aleksandar Nikoloski as President of the National Council for European Integration in the next two days will take part in a high-level conference for European young leaders held from 8 to 11 March in Brussels, Belgium, organized by the think tank “Friends of Europe”.

This high-level conference envisions debates on ways to encourage civic activism, transformation of societies, renewal of social agreement and its impact on various sectors, from climate innovations to building democracy and creating new policies.

At the conference in Brussels, senior EU politicians and influential figures from all over Europe will actively participate. Part of the participants are Vera Jourova, Vice President of the European Commission, Kaja Kallas, Prime Minister of Estonia, journalist Bastian Obermayer, winner of the Pulitzer Prize in Journalism, Justas Janauskas, founder of Vinted and other individuals who are influential and significant for social changes and development is the states’ they are coming from.

Nikoloski participates in this high -level conference as a result of his selection of the 40 most influential young leaders under 40 in Europe and will be able to address and present the views of Europe’s future, as well as political developments in the region and the crisis facing Europe. Nikoloski will hold numerous bilateral meetings to inform about the current developments, the political and economic situation in the country.