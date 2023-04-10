If the request for constitutional amendments is accepted, Macedonians will be made equal to the Bulgarians in the Constitution, warned VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski. During a Sitel TV interview, Nikoloski reiterated that VMRO wants to have the Croatian constitutional model introduced in Macedonia, with full recognition for all minorities, but after the country is clearly defined as nation state of the Macedonians.

Under our proposal, we have a nation state of the Macedonians and minorities who live in it. If we accept the SDSM and DUI proposal, the Macedonians will be placed on even footing with the Bulgarians, considering that the minorities are now represented as parts of their nations. This is contrary to history and reality and undermines the decisions of ASNOM and the creation of the Macedonian state, Nikoloski said.

The process of constitutional amendments is stuck at the very beginning as VMRO-DPMNE refuses to participate in the committee that would draft the amendments and demands early elections instead.