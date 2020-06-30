Aleksandar Nikoloski, head of VMRO-DPMNE’s list in the fourth electoral district, in an interview with TV Kanal 5 “Samo vistina” show called on the citizens to go to the polls en masse to punish the current government.

Citizens should go to the polls en masse, because unlike them, we have diametrically opposed views. Our goal is a higher voter turnout, and they want a low turnout for a narrow defeat. Greater turnout suits every opposition. Additionally, the most important thing is that according to the polls in the fourth electoral district, my lead over Zaev is over 4 percent, and my party’s lead is over 4 percent in this district, which is a stable lead for the start of the campaign, and we expect it to grow in all of Macedonia, said Nikoloski.