VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski called on all citizens of Macedonia to join the mass protest on June 18 in front of the Government building and demand early parliamentary elections in order to resolve the political, economic and national crisis.
In almost three weeks, a large public rally will take place at which, as Nikoloski said, tens or even hundreds of thousands of citizens expected to come and clearly ask the Government for early parliamentary elections to resolve this political, economic and national crisis.
I would like to invite all citizens from here in Prilep, but also from all over Macedonia to join us. I hope that this rally will be an awareness for SDSM and DUI and after that we will sit down and agree on a date for early parliamentary elections as the only solution to get out of this crisis. We have lost too much time since April, we urge to sit down and talk and form four teams in the four painful areas, namely finances, the dispute with Bulgaria and European integration, health and of course education. Unfortunately, there is no answer from SDSM and DUI, this rally is a serious warning and message that is the wish of the people and then to go to early parliamentary elections to get out of the crisis, Nikoloski said in Prilep on Sunday.
