VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski called on Zoran Zaev to address the public in face of the drubbing his SDSM party faced in the local elections, and to acknowledge his defeat.

I think it is fair that Zoran Zaev now comes out and congratulates VMRO-DPMNE on our victory. This is just the beginning of the changes that are coming to Macedonia. We faced tons of bribery before the elections – all of the citizens know that. But the citizens snapped and decided to stand up and have their say with mass turnout and with mass support for the opposition, Nikoloski said.