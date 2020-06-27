VMRO-DPMNE vice-president Aleksandar Nikoloski, who heads the list in the fourth election district paid Saturday a visit to the municipality of Prilep and the the surrounding area to meet with the citizens.

During a walk with citizens, Nikoloski visited the SDSM stand where he met with the current Minister of Transport and Communications of SDSM Goran Sugareski, whereupon Nikoloski told SDSM and Sugareski that the people will punish them for all injustices and humiliations made in the past three years.

Program “Renewal for Macedonia” is dedicated to maintenance of Macedonian national dignity, strong economic development, rising salaries by 25 percent, pensions by 20 percent, and lowering of taxes to 8 percent, he said.

Nikoloski said they would work on attracting foreign and domestic investments, fight organized crime and corruption, the origin of assets of politicians, politicians and others over the past 30 years.

Nikoloski called on Zaev to tell the Macedonian public whether he can prove the origin of his wealth, but also the wealth of his family.

According to him, SDSM passed last year a bad law on tobacco, which allowed import of tobacco before buying the national quantities.

Nikoloski pledged that the VMRO-DPMNE-led government would change the damaging law on tobacco in the first 100 days of the rule.