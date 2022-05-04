VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski announced that the party will begin to block the work of Parliament starting on May 10th. Nikoloski spoke after a meeting of the Executive Committee of the party, and cited the disastrous situation in Macedonia as a reason why VMRO will push for early general elections.

This is our response to the actions of the Government. We are obliged to respond to them. We live in a state of national disaster. We determined to begin an active blockade of the Parliament, meaning, we will block all harmful laws put forward by SDSM and DUI starting on May 10th. Until then, we expect that DUI and SDSM will reconsider our request to hold a meeting of party leaders. The ball is in their court, Nikoloski said.

VMRO-DPMNE wants the meeting of party leaders to be held to discuss holding early elections. “The active blockade will be in force until we agree on a date for early elections. These are our first steps in this direction. In the future, we will consider other steps. We will go to the end”, Nikoloski added.